CIBC Increases Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

