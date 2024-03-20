Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ciena by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

