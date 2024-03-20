Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

