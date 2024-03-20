Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,863 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

