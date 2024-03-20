Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

RODM opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

