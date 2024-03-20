Citigroup Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $9,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SLM by 25.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SLM by 31.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 162,853 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

