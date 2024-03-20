Citigroup Inc. Has $797,000 Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of N-able by 17,180.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

N-able stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.39. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NABL

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.