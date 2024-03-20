Citigroup Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after buying an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

