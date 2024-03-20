Citigroup Inc. Has $839,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2,684.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

