Citigroup Inc. Invests $848,000 in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE IFS opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.96 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

