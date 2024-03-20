Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AZEK by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.