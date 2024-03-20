Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.