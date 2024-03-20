Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cohu by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

