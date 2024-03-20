Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,641 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

