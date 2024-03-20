Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,167 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

