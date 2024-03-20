Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CXT stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

