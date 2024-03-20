Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE C opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

