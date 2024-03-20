Citigroup Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.

NYSE PGR opened at $205.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

