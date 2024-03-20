Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 83,469 shares.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund
In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,442.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
