Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 83,469 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,442.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 477,746 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 652,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 217,620 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 71.6% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 592,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 247,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 379,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

