Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CTSH opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
