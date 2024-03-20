Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Coinbase Global worth $1,041,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $269,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,933.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 950,173 shares of company stock worth $147,762,844. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

