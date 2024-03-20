Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 24,167 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,025,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,969,976.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.6 %

MCFT opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after buying an additional 203,490 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.