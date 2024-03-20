Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.