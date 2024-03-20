Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of CBSH opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

