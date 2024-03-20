Comparing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports $412.98 million 3.03 -$85.53 million ($0.40) -14.25

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 0 8 0 3.00

Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -20.71% -12.67% -9.67%

Summary

Genius Sports beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

