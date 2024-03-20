Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,426.0 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Computershare has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.
About Computershare
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- Stock Average Calculator
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.