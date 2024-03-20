Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.04 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.