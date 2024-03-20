Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Concrete Pumping Stock Performance
Shares of BBCP opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
