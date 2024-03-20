Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 560,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

