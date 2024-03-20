Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 776 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

