Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.