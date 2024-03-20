Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

