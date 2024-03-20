Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $302.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.86 and a fifty-two week high of $305.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

