Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

