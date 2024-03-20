Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.