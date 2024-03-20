Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

