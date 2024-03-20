Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

