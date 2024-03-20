Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) & Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Head-To-Head Survey

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) and Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Viaplay Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -29.30% 6.06% 1.12% Viaplay Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 1 2 0 0 1.67 Viaplay Group AB (publ) 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corus Entertainment and Viaplay Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $8.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1,448.08%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Viaplay Group AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Viaplay Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.12 billion 0.09 -$318.29 million ($1.58) -0.33 Viaplay Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viaplay Group AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Viaplay Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children's animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content. It also operates TV3, commercial TV channel; TV6, a young male skewed channel; TV8, a channel that provides procedural drama; TV10, a channel for sporting events and documentaries; V4 and TV3+ for young male audiences; TV3 PULS that offers procedural series, cooking, and lifestyle shows; TV3 Sport for sports lovers; and TV3 MAX, which shows comedy and drama series. In addition, it operates radio stations, comprising of Rix FM, Star FM, Bandit Rock, Lugna Favoriter, P4 Lyden av Norge, P5 Hits, P6 Rock, P7 Klem, P8 Pop, P9 Retro, and P10 Country; NRJ, an online TV channel; Bandit, an online station; and I LIKE RADIO, an online music service. Further, the company offers advertising services on TV channels, radio stations, and streaming services. The company was formerly known as Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and changed its name to Viaplay Group AB (publ) in May 2022. Viaplay Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

