Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.86). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 914,006 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

