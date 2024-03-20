CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CSGP opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

