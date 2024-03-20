CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

