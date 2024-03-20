Craig Hallum Increases Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $18.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FENC opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978 in the last ninety days. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

