Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.