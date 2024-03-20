Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

