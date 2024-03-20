Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.84 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $307.48 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

