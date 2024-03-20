Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $204.60 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

