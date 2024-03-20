Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $380.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

