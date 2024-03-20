Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

