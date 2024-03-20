Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $614,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

