Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

