Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $950,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

